Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Trading on an Upward Trend Today

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3050, the close price was ₹3049.15, the high was ₹3081.2, and the low was ₹3049.95. The market cap was ₹273,942.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3211.1 and a 52-week low of ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 17,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3078. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 28.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
