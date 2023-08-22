Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Trading on an Upward Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3049.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3078 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3050, the close price was 3049.15, the high was 3081.2, and the low was 3049.95. The market cap was 273,942.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 3211.1 and a 52-week low of 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 17,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3078, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3049.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3078. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 28.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3049.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 17,466. The closing price for the shares was 3,049.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.