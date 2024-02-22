Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Titan Share Price Today : Titan's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at ₹3670 and closing at ₹3682.4. The high for the day was ₹3703.5, while the low was ₹3639. The market capitalization stood at ₹324352.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3885 and ₹2320, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.