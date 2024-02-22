Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : Titan's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at 3670 and closing at 3682.4. The high for the day was 3703.5, while the low was 3639. The market capitalization stood at 324352.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3885 and 2320, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

