Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, Titan's stock had an open price of ₹3301 and closed at ₹3307.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3322 and a low of ₹3286. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹293,918.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3351.55 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 27,509 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3266.1. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -36.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|6.23%
|6 Months
|31.18%
|YTD
|27.22%
|1 Year
|23.92%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3302.45. There has been no net change in the price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock has remained relatively stable and has not experienced any significant gains or losses.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume of Titan was 27509 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3307.25.
