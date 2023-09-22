Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 3302.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3266.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock had an open price of 3301 and closed at 3307.25. The stock reached a high of 3322 and a low of 3286. The market capitalization of Titan is 293,918.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3351.55 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 27,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Titan Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3266.1, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3302.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3266.1. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -36.35.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months6.23%
6 Months31.18%
YTD27.22%
1 Year23.92%
22 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3302.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3302.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3302.45. There has been no net change in the price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock has remained relatively stable and has not experienced any significant gains or losses.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3307.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume of Titan was 27509 shares. The closing price for the day was 3307.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.