Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3078.65 and closed at ₹3078.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3090 and a low of ₹3040.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹273,764.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3211.1 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Titan August futures opened at 3071.85 as against previous close of 3073.45 Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3072.8. The bid price is 3070.6, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 3071.8, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 375, showing the number of shares available for buying and selling. The open interest stands at 5057250, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Titan share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.16% 3 Months 8.92% 6 Months 24.84% YTD 18.41% 1 Year 27.22%

