Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 3075.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3062.7 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3078.65 and closed at 3078.6. The stock reached a high of 3090 and a low of 3040.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 273,764.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2268.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3062.7, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3075.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3062.7. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 12.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Titan August futures opened at 3071.85 as against previous close of 3073.45

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3072.8. The bid price is 3070.6, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 3071.8, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 375, showing the number of shares available for buying and selling. The open interest stands at 5057250, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3074.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3075.1

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3074.35. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Titan has experienced a small decline.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months8.92%
6 Months24.84%
YTD18.41%
1 Year27.22%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Titan Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3076, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3078.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3076, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.08% or a decrease of 2.6.

23 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3078.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 32,180 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,078.6.

