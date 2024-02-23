Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3653.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3656.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was 3693.25, closing at 3653.5. The stock reached a high of 3693.25 and a low of 3555.85. The market capitalization stood at 324610.13 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 2320 and 3885. The BSE volume for Titan was 14980 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3653.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan's BSE volume was 14980 shares and the close price was 3653.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!