Titan Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3693.25, closing at ₹3653.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3693.25 and a low of ₹3555.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹324610.13 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹2320 and ₹3885. The BSE volume for Titan was 14980 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.