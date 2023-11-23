Titan Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at ₹3424.95 and closed at ₹3394.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3434, while the lowest was ₹3400. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹304,173.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3400, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3394.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,722. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,394.15.