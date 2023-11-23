Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 3394.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3426.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at 3424.95 and closed at 3394.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3434, while the lowest was 3400. The market capitalization of Titan is 304,173.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3400, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3394.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,722. The closing price for the shares was 3,394.15.

