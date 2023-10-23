Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3278.5 and closed at ₹3284.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3291.15, while the lowest was ₹3243.85. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at ₹290914.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3351.55 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 221310 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1 Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3243.6. The bid price for the stock is 3244.05, and the offer price is 3245.7. There is a bid quantity of 375 and an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4077750.

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3242.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹3265.85 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3242.05, and it has experienced a percent change of -0.73, resulting in a net change of -23.8.

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3288.58 10 Days 3282.55 20 Days 3253.09 50 Days 3176.89 100 Days 3073.62 300 Days 2794.91

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.8 (-46.39%) & ₹1.65 (-59.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.75 (-0.89%) & ₹7.1 (-6.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Titan Company stock today was ₹3240, while the high price was ₹3275.25.

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3251.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1 Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3251.3. The bid price for the stock is 3254.0, while the offer price is 3255.85. This indicates that there is a strong demand for the stock, as the bid price is higher than the spot price. The bid quantity and offer quantity for the stock are both 375. The open interest for Titan is 4108125.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3253.35 -12.5 -0.38 3351.55 2268.9 289548.15 Rajesh Exports 441.9 4.55 1.04 1028.4 434.05 13047.54 Vaibhav Global 429.55 -6.4 -1.47 469.0 268.6 7082.51 Ethos 1607.75 -44.2 -2.68 1999.95 846.0 3753.97 KDDL 1918.95 -61.5 -3.11 2233.7 907.55 2439.25

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3246.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.9 (-18.21%) & ₹2.1 (-48.15%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.4 (-20.71%) & ₹6.0 (-21.05%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 9 Buy 13 13 13 13 Hold 8 8 8 7 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3259.4, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3258.35 -7.5 -0.23 3351.55 2268.9 289993.15 Rajesh Exports 442.0 4.65 1.06 1028.4 434.05 13050.49 Vaibhav Global 429.65 -6.3 -1.45 469.0 268.6 7084.16 Ethos 1617.35 -34.6 -2.09 1999.95 846.0 3776.39 KDDL 1906.2 -74.25 -3.75 2233.7 907.55 2423.05

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1 Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3251.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 3256.2, while the offer price is 3258.0. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 375. The stock has a high open interest of 4236750, indicating significant trading activity.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3250.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.35 (-28.87%) & ₹2.05 (-49.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.0 (-5.33%) & ₹6.55 (-13.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3258.1 -7.75 -0.24 3351.55 2268.9 289970.9 Rajesh Exports 437.55 0.2 0.05 1028.4 434.05 12919.1 Vaibhav Global 427.05 -8.9 -2.04 469.0 268.6 7041.29 Ethos 1617.45 -34.5 -2.09 1999.95 846.0 3776.62 KDDL 1963.0 -17.45 -0.88 2233.7 907.55 2495.25

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3257.4, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1 Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3264.35. The bid price is 3263.0 and the offer price is 3264.75. There is a bid quantity of 375 and an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Titan stock is 4339875.

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3259, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Titan share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.53% 3 Months 11.9% 6 Months 27.17% YTD 25.74% 1 Year 24.12%

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3249.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3284.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 221,310 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,284.3.