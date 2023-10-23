comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 14:09:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.15 -1.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.75 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.5 -0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.05 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.35 -1.11%
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Today's Trading Session

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 3265.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3242.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3278.5 and closed at 3284.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3291.15, while the lowest was 3243.85. The market capitalization of Titan was recorded at 290914.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3351.55 and 2268.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 221310 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:11:25 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1

Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3243.6. The bid price for the stock is 3244.05, and the offer price is 3245.7. There is a bid quantity of 375 and an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4077750.

23 Oct 2023, 01:53:08 PM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3242.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current stock price of Titan is 3242.05, and it has experienced a percent change of -0.73, resulting in a net change of -23.8.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:18 PM IST

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3288.58
10 Days3282.55
20 Days3253.09
50 Days3176.89
100 Days3073.62
300 Days2794.91
23 Oct 2023, 01:29:49 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.8 (-46.39%) & 1.65 (-59.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.75 (-0.89%) & 7.1 (-6.58%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17:32 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3240, while the high price was 3275.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:46 PM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3251.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3251.9, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -13.95. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by 13.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Titan Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:50:25 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1

Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3251.3. The bid price for the stock is 3254.0, while the offer price is 3255.85. This indicates that there is a strong demand for the stock, as the bid price is higher than the spot price. The bid quantity and offer quantity for the stock are both 375. The open interest for Titan is 4108125.

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:06 PM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3253.35-12.5-0.383351.552268.9289548.15
Rajesh Exports441.94.551.041028.4434.0513047.54
Vaibhav Global429.55-6.4-1.47469.0268.67082.51
Ethos1607.75-44.2-2.681999.95846.03753.97
KDDL1918.95-61.5-3.112233.7907.552439.25
23 Oct 2023, 12:22:41 PM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3246.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3246.85. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:22:00 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Titan Company stock today was 3240 and the high price was 3275.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:04:02 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.9 (-18.21%) & 2.1 (-48.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.4 (-20.71%) & 6.0 (-21.05%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55:05 AM IST

Titan share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7779
Buy13131313
Hold8887
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:49:30 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3259.4, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3259.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -6.45, indicating a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40:55 AM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3258.35-7.5-0.233351.552268.9289993.15
Rajesh Exports442.04.651.061028.4434.0513050.49
Vaibhav Global429.65-6.3-1.45469.0268.67084.16
Ethos1617.35-34.6-2.091999.95846.03776.39
KDDL1906.2-74.25-3.752233.7907.552423.05
23 Oct 2023, 11:34:33 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3251.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 3256.2, while the offer price is 3258.0. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 375. The stock has a high open interest of 4236750, indicating significant trading activity.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:14 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3240 and the high price was 3275.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12:36 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3250.55, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current stock price of Titan is 3250.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 15.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:53:07 AM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.35 (-28.87%) & 2.05 (-49.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 3240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.0 (-5.33%) & 6.55 (-13.82%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:05 AM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3258.1-7.75-0.243351.552268.9289970.9
Rajesh Exports437.550.20.051028.4434.0512919.1
Vaibhav Global427.05-8.9-2.04469.0268.67041.29
Ethos1617.45-34.5-2.091999.95846.03776.62
KDDL1963.0-17.45-0.882233.7907.552495.25
23 Oct 2023, 10:23:31 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3257.4, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3257.4. The percent change is -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.45, meaning the stock price has decreased by 8.45.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19:32 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Titan Company stock's low price for the day was 3240, while its high price was 3275.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:11 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3265.0 as against previous close of 3262.1

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3264.35. The bid price is 3263.0 and the offer price is 3264.75. There is a bid quantity of 375 and an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Titan stock is 4339875.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:56 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3259, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current stock price of Titan is 3259. The percent change in the stock price is -0.21, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.85, meaning the stock price has decreased by 6.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months11.9%
6 Months27.17%
YTD25.74%
1 Year24.12%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19:49 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3249.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3265.85

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3249.5. There has been a decrease of 0.5% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -16.35.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3284.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 221,310 shares. The closing price for the shares was 3,284.3.

