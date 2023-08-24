Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3070.05, the close price was ₹3075.1, the high price was ₹3083.8, and the low price was ₹3056.85. The market capitalization was ₹273194.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 11421 shares.
The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3092.2. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|7.06%
|6 Months
|26.26%
|YTD
|18.19%
|1 Year
|23.78%
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3069.6, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, but not significantly.
On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 11,421. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,075.1.
