Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 3068 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3092.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3070.05, the close price was 3075.1, the high price was 3083.8, and the low price was 3056.85. The market capitalization was 273194.4 crore. The 52-week high was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 11421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3092.2, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹3068

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3092.2. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

24 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months7.06%
6 Months26.26%
YTD18.19%
1 Year23.78%
24 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3069.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3075.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3069.6, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, but not significantly.

24 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3075.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 11,421. The closing price of the shares was 3,075.1.

