Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Titan Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2978.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2986 and closed at 2988.35. The stock reached a high of 3004.25 and a low of 2970.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 265059.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2190. The BSE volume for the stock was 14930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:04:28 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2988.35 yesterday

