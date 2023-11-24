Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3434.3 and the close price was ₹3429.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3441.75 and a low of ₹3396.55. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹302,912.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3434 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 23,152 shares.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3400.95. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -6.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹6.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.17%
|3 Months
|10.05%
|6 Months
|25.87%
|YTD
|31.22%
|1 Year
|31.0%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3412 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.51%. The net change in the stock price is -17.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹17.65.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 23,152 shares, with a closing price of ₹3,429.65.
