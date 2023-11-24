Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 3407 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3400.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3434.3 and the close price was 3429.65. The stock reached a high of 3441.75 and a low of 3396.55. The market capitalization of Titan is 302,912.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3434 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 23,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3400.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3407

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3400.95. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -6.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in price is a decrease of 6.05.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months10.05%
6 Months25.87%
YTD31.22%
1 Year31.0%
24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3412, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3429.65

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3412 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.51%. The net change in the stock price is -17.65, suggesting a decrease of 17.65.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3429.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 23,152 shares, with a closing price of 3,429.65.

