Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 3059.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3055.15 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3079.95, with the close price being 3068. The stock reached a high of 3099 and a low of 3057. The market capitalization of Titan is 272,464.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03:39 AM IST

Titan August futures opened at 3050.0 as against previous close of 3066.7

Titan (TITAN.NS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3055.5. The bid price is 3051.55 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3052.7 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4963125. Titan is a leading Indian consumer goods company, specializing in watches, jewelry, and eyewear.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:02:49 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3055.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3059.5

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3055.15. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decrease of 4.35 in the stock price.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:43:19 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3058, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3059.5

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3058. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its value.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:19 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.34%
3 Months7.19%
6 Months27.84%
YTD17.85%
1 Year24.4%
25 Aug 2023, 09:06:02 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3061.4, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3068

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3061.4. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decrease of 6.6 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:17:20 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3068 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a volume of 11,882 shares and closed at a price of 3,068.

