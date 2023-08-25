Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3079.95, with the close price being ₹3068. The stock reached a high of ₹3099 and a low of ₹3057. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹272,464.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3211.1 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.