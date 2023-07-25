Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Rise Sharply on the Market
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹2970.05 and the close price was ₹2975.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2992.35 and a low of ₹2951.15. The market capitalization is ₹266,003.2 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 09:03:29 AM IST
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2988.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2975.8
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹2988.8. It has experienced a 0.44 percent change, with a net change of 13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.
25 Jul 2023, 08:25:19 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2975.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 11,329. The closing price of the shares was ₹2975.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!