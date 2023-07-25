Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Rise Sharply on the Market

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹2970.05 and the close price was ₹2975.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2992.35 and a low of ₹2951.15. The market capitalization is ₹266,003.2 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹2988.8. It has experienced a 0.44 percent change, with a net change of 13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 11,329. The closing price of the shares was ₹2975.8.
