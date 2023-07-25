Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Rise Sharply on the Market

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹2970.05 and the close price was ₹2975.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2992.35 and a low of ₹2951.15. The market capitalization is ₹266,003.2 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.