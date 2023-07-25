Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Rise Sharply on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2975.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 2970.05 and the close price was 2975.8. The stock reached a high of 2992.35 and a low of 2951.15. The market capitalization is 266,003.2 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2190. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2988.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2975.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 2988.8. It has experienced a 0.44 percent change, with a net change of 13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2975.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 11,329. The closing price of the shares was 2975.8.

