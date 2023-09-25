Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plummets as Investors Panic

The last day of Titan's trading saw an open price of ₹3302.45, which remained the same as the close price. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹3302.45, while the lowest price was ₹3262. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹291,305.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 13,765 shares were traded for Titan on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.