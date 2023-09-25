Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plummets as Investors Panic

Hello User
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Titan stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 3302.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3273.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Titan's trading saw an open price of 3302.45, which remained the same as the close price. The stock's highest price for the day was 3302.45, while the lowest price was 3262. The company's market capitalization stands at 291,305.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3351.55, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. On the BSE, a total of 13,765 shares were traded for Titan on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3273.1, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹3302.45

The current stock price of Titan is 3273.1 with a percent change of -0.89. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -29.35, indicating a decrease of 29.35 from the previous closing price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3302.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 13,765 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,302.45.

