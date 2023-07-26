Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹2961.05 and closed at ₹2978.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3032.7, while the lowest price was ₹2961.05. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹269,621.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2266.25. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 16,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.