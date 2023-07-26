comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Surges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3029.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3030.25 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2961.05 and closed at 2978.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 3032.7, while the lowest price was 2961.05. The market capitalization of Titan was 269,621.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2266.25. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 16,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:45:12 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3030.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3030.25. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.8.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:33:50 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3039.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3039.2. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.75.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:20:21 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3025.85, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current price of Titan stock is 3025.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.12% in percentage change and a net change of -3.6.

26 Jul 2023, 09:06:32 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3029.45, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹2978.85

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3029.45 with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 50.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.7% and has gained 50.6 points. The stock is currently priced at 3029.45.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22:30 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2978.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,826. The closing price for the shares was 2978.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout