Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3029.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3030.25 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2961.05 and closed at 2978.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 3032.7, while the lowest price was 2961.05. The market capitalization of Titan was 269,621.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2266.25. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 16,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3030.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3030.25. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.8.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3039.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3039.2. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.75.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Titan Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3025.85, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3029.45

The current price of Titan stock is 3025.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.12% in percentage change and a net change of -3.6.

26 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3029.45, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹2978.85

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3029.45 with a percent change of 1.7 and a net change of 50.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.7% and has gained 50.6 points. The stock is currently priced at 3029.45.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2978.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,826. The closing price for the shares was 2978.85.

