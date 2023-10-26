comScore
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at ₹3100.6, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Titan stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 3188.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3100.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price for Titan was 3219.95 and the close price was 3220.35. The stock had a high of 3235.95 and a low of 3178.3. The market capitalization for Titan was 283,794.3 crore. The 52-week high was 3351.55 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 29,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39:06 PM IST

Titan share price update :Titan closed today at ₹3100.6, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3100.6, representing a decrease of 2.76% from the previous day. The net change in price was -88.1. Yesterday's closing price was 3188.7.

26 Oct 2023, 06:28:39 PM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3100.6-88.1-2.763351.552268.9275953.4
Rajesh Exports444.5525.656.121028.4417.213125.78
Vaibhav Global392.85-14.55-3.57469.0268.66477.39
Ethos1634.9525.21.571999.95846.03817.48
KDDL2063.127.71.362233.7907.552622.49
26 Oct 2023, 05:37:54 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Titan Company reached a low price of 3093.85 and a high price of 3180.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:22:28 PM IST

Titan Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Titan Company Ltd stock is 2,269.60, while the 52-week high price is 3,352.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:22:02 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3183.1 as against previous close of 3191.95

Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3096.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 3096.65, while the offer price is 3098.25. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 375. The stock has a significant open interest of 2250750.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08:02 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3096.95, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3096.95, which has experienced a percent change of -2.88. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -91.75, reflecting a decline in value. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend for Titan stock.

26 Oct 2023, 02:46:32 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 26 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.0 (-51.22%) & 0.3 (-97.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 26 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (+105.88%) & 47.0 (+849.49%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:54 PM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3119.1-69.6-2.183351.552268.9277599.9
Rajesh Exports438.920.04.771028.4417.212958.96
Vaibhav Global393.05-14.35-3.52469.0268.66480.69
Ethos1628.8519.11.191999.95846.03803.24
KDDL2035.850.450.022233.7907.552587.85
26 Oct 2023, 02:25:42 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Titan Company reached a low of 3112.65 and a high of 3180.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:24:48 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3119.6, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3119.6, with a percent change of -2.17. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -69.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 69.1.

26 Oct 2023, 02:17:51 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3183.1 as against previous close of 3191.95

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3121.55. The bid price is 3114.9 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3115.5 with an offer quantity of 2625. The open interest for this stock is at 2,750,250.

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:32 PM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3122.85, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3122.85. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -65.85, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37:20 PM IST

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3272.63
10 Days3277.91
20 Days3250.46
50 Days3182.19
100 Days3077.81
300 Days2801.07
26 Oct 2023, 01:25:59 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was 3112.65 and the high price was 3180.45.

26 Oct 2023, 01:25:44 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.55 (-43.35%) & 0.9 (-91.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.5 (+223.53%) & 43.0 (+768.69%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02:26 PM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3123, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3123, with a percent change of -2.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.06%. The net change is -65.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 65.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:55:01 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3183.1 as against previous close of 3191.95

Titan's spot price is currently at 3119.5, with a bid price of 3122.8 and an offer price of 3124.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 375. The stock's open interest stands at 2456250.

26 Oct 2023, 12:31:06 PM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3122.4-66.3-2.083351.552268.9277893.6
Rajesh Exports430.011.12.651028.4417.212696.18
Vaibhav Global392.95-14.45-3.55469.0268.66479.04
Ethos1635.4525.71.61999.95846.03818.65
KDDL2044.79.30.462233.7907.552599.1
26 Oct 2023, 12:30:12 PM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3124.25, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3124.25. There has been a negative percent change of -2.02, resulting in a net change of -64.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.02% or 64.45.

26 Oct 2023, 12:16:35 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Titan Company stock reached its low point of 3119 and its high point of 3180.45 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:11:58 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 26 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.3 (-39.47%) & 0.7 (-93.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 26 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.75 (+179.41%) & 35.0 (+607.07%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:09:57 PM IST

Titan share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7779
Buy13131313
Hold8887
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:48:59 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3128.55, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3128.55 with a percent change of -1.89. This represents a decrease of -60.15 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:42 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3183.1 as against previous close of 3191.95

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3126. The bid price is slightly higher at 3130.95, while the offer price is 3132.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 375. The open interest for Titan stock is 2338125.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:07 AM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3121.15-67.55-2.123351.552268.9277782.35
Rajesh Exports423.44.51.071028.4417.212501.31
Vaibhav Global391.4-16.0-3.93469.0268.66453.49
Ethos1579.95-29.8-1.851999.95846.03689.06
KDDL2008.85-26.55-1.32233.7907.552553.53
26 Oct 2023, 11:20:42 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Titan Company reached a low of 3119 and a high of 3180.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:19 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3123.6, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3123.6. It has experienced a percent change of -2.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -65.1, which means the stock has decreased by 65.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:46:14 AM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.2 (-76.47%) & 35.0 (-22.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 26 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (+122.22%) & 43.6 (+118.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:34 AM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3159.8-28.9-0.913351.552268.9281222.2
Rajesh Exports417.0-1.9-0.451028.4417.212312.34
Vaibhav Global393.8-13.6-3.34469.0268.66493.06
Ethos1574.55-35.2-2.191999.95846.03676.45
KDDL2006.95-28.45-1.42233.7907.552551.11
26 Oct 2023, 10:20:10 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3157.1, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3157.1, with a percent change of -0.99. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99%. The net change in the stock price is -31.6, indicating a decrease of 31.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:11:25 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Titan Company stock is 3145.45, while the high price is 3180.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:06:59 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3183.1 as against previous close of 3191.95

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3151.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 3152.75, while the offer price is 3154.05. Both bid and offer quantity stand at 375. The stock has a significant open interest of 2155500.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58:12 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3148.85, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3148.85. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 39.85.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:25 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:09 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.65%
3 Months10.36%
6 Months20.71%
YTD22.73%
1 Year19.38%
26 Oct 2023, 09:17:34 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3172, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3188.7

The current stock price of Titan is 3172 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -16.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and there has been a decrease of 16.7 points in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27:51 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3220.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 29,033. The closing price for the stock was 3220.35.

