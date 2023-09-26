Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open and close price of Titan was ₹3273.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3315.35 and a low of ₹3262.4. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹292,129.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3351.55 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9801 shares.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3296.15. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|5.36%
|6 Months
|31.65%
|YTD
|26.43%
|1 Year
|22.88%
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3283, with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,273.1.
