Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 3286.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3296.15 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open and close price of Titan was 3273.1. The stock reached a high of 3315.35 and a low of 3262.4. The market capitalization of Titan was 292,129.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3351.55 and 2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Titan Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3296.15, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3286.8

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3296.15. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.35.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months5.36%
6 Months31.65%
YTD26.43%
1 Year22.88%
26 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3283, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3286.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3283, with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3273.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,273.1.

