Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open and close price of Titan was ₹3273.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3315.35 and a low of ₹3262.4. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹292,129.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3351.55 and ₹2268.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.