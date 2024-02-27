Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock plummets in negative trading trend

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open, close, and high prices were all recorded at ₹3692.95, with a low of ₹3612. The market cap stood at ₹321,471.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3885 and a low of ₹2320. The BSE volume for the day was 23,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.