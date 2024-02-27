Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock plummets in negative trading trend

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open, close, and high prices were all recorded at ₹3692.95, with a low of ₹3612. The market cap stood at ₹321,471.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3885 and a low of ₹2320. The BSE volume for the day was 23,622 shares traded.
27 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Titan share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|-3.35%
|6 Months
|18.83%
|YTD
|-1.44%
|1 Year
|50.99%
27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3621.05, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹3692.95
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3621.05 with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -71.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, showing a downward trend in the company's value.
27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3692.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Titan BSE traded 23,622 shares with a closing price of ₹3,692.95.