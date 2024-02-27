Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock plummets in negative trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 3692.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3621.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open, close, and high prices were all recorded at 3692.95, with a low of 3612. The market cap stood at 321,471.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 3885 and a low of 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 23,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-3.35%
6 Months18.83%
YTD-1.44%
1 Year50.99%
27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3621.05, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹3692.95

The current stock price of Titan is 3621.05 with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -71.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, showing a downward trend in the company's value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3692.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE traded 23,622 shares with a closing price of 3,692.95.

