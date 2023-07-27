Titan Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 3029.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3008.5 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3038.25 and closed at ₹3029.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3040, while the lowest was ₹2995.2. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹267,756.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2266.25. The BSE volume for the day was 33,867 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:10:17 AM IST
