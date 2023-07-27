comScore
Titan Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

27 Jul 2023

Titan stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 3029.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3008.5 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3038.25 and closed at 3029.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3040, while the lowest was 2995.2. The market capitalization of Titan is 267,756.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2266.25. The BSE volume for the day was 33,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:10:17 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3029.45 yesterday

