Titan Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3038.25 and closed at ₹3029.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3040, while the lowest was ₹2995.2. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹267,756.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2266.25. The BSE volume for the day was 33,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.