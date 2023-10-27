Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3123.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's 3100.6

Titan share price Today :Titan closed today at ₹3123.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 Titan stock closed at ₹3123.4 today, marking a 0.74% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹3100.6. The net change in the stock price was 22.8.

Titan October futures opened at 3110.45 as against previous close of 3118.45
Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3118.3. The bid price for the stock is 3139.05, while the offer price is 3139.9. The bid and offer quantities are both 375. The stock has an open interest of 4809375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3119, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3119, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 18.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change in price is 18.4.

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3117, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3117, with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16.4, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹16.4. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3123.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3123.25, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 22.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3248.45 10 Days 3270.00 20 Days 3245.55 50 Days 3186.17 100 Days 3081.47 300 Days 2804.22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3126.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3126.95 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 26.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% or ₹26.35 compared to the previous trading day.

Titan October futures opened at 3110.45 as against previous close of 3118.45 Titan, a leading Indian watch and jewelry brand, currently has a spot price of 3127.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 3147.2, while the offer price is 3148.7. The bid and offer quantities are both 375. The stock has an open interest of 4,763,250. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions about trading Titan stock.

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3125.1, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3125.1, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 24.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 24.5. Click here for Titan AGM

Titan share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 9 Buy 13 13 13 13 Hold 8 8 8 7 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Titan October futures opened at 3110.45 as against previous close of 3118.45 Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3110.1. The bid price is 3131.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 3133.0, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 375. The stock has an open interest of 4742625.

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3120, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current price of Titan stock is ₹3120, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 19.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and has gained 19.4 points.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3119.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3119.35. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.75.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers
Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap
Titan Company 3112.5 11.9 0.38 3351.55 2268.9 277012.5
Rajesh Exports 451.45 6.9 1.55 1028.4 413.05 13329.51
Vaibhav Global 406.7 15.35 3.92 469.0 268.6 6705.75
Ethos 1647.45 14.1 0.86 1999.95 846.0 3846.67
KDDL 2116.2 53.1 2.57 2233.7 907.55 2689.99

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3109.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3100.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3109.5. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.9 points.

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was ₹3086.4 and the high price was ₹3139.8.

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3100.6, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹3188.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3100.6. There has been a percent change of -2.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -88.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹88.1 in the stock price.

Titan share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.54% 3 Months 8.39% 6 Months 16.42% YTD 19.38% 1 Year 16.12%

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3100.6, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹3188.7 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3100.6. The stock has experienced a decrease of -2.76% or -88.1 points. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹88.1 from its previous value.