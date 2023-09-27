Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan shares plunge as market volatility causes sell-off

On the last day of trading, Titan's open price was ₹3283 and the close price was ₹3286.8. The stock had a high of ₹3307.85 and a low of ₹3256.25. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹290344.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3351.55, while the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The stock had a trading volume of 20,397 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3262.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -24.5, meaning it has decreased by ₹24.5.
