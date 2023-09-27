Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan shares plunge as market volatility causes sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Titan stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 3286.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3262.3 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Titan's open price was 3283 and the close price was 3286.8. The stock had a high of 3307.85 and a low of 3256.25. The market capitalization of Titan was 290344.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55, while the 52-week low was 2268.9. The stock had a trading volume of 20,397 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3262.3, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹3286.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3262.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -24.5, meaning it has decreased by 24.5.

27 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3286.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 20,397. The closing price of the shares was 3286.8.

