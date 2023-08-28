Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3059.95 and closed at ₹3059.5. The stock had a high of ₹3073.15 and a low of ₹3038.85. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹272,896.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 28,176 shares.
Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3053, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3066.25
Titan stock is currently priced at ₹3053, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -13.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of ₹13.25.
Titan Live Updates
Titan share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|7.74%
|6 Months
|27.85%
|YTD
|18.08%
|1 Year
|24.36%
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3066.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3059.5
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3066.25. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.75, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3059.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Titan BSE was 28176. The closing price for the shares was ₹3059.5.
