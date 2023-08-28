Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3059.95 and closed at ₹3059.5. The stock had a high of ₹3073.15 and a low of ₹3038.85. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹272,896.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 28,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.