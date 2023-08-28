Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3066.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3053 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3059.95 and closed at 3059.5. The stock had a high of 3073.15 and a low of 3038.85. The market capitalization of Titan was 272,896.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3211.1 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 28,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3053, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3066.25

Titan stock is currently priced at 3053, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -13.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 13.25.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months7.74%
6 Months27.85%
YTD18.08%
1 Year24.36%
28 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3066.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3059.5

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3066.25. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.75, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3059.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Titan BSE was 28176. The closing price for the shares was 3059.5.

