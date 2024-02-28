Titan Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3623.2, closed at ₹3621.05, with a high of ₹3676.15 and a low of ₹3621.05. The market capitalization was ₹324268.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3885 and a 52-week low of ₹2320. The BSE trading volume for Titan was 9361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.