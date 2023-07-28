comScore
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3000.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2992.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3002.05 and closed at 3008.5. The highest price reached during the day was 3024.4, while the lowest was 2983.2. The market capitalization of Titan is 267057.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2266.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Titan shares on that day was 24730.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:32:32 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2992.4, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3000.65

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 2992.4. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decline in the stock's value. The net change is -8.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.25.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

28 Jul 2023, 09:16:40 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2996.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3000.65

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 2996.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.14 percent. The net change is -4.15, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06:02 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3000.65, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3008.5

The current stock price of Titan is 3000.65, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -7.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% and the value has decreased by 7.85.

28 Jul 2023, 08:24:47 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3008.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 24,730 shares with a closing price of 3,008.5.

