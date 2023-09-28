Titan Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3250, and the close price was ₹3262.3. The high for the day was ₹3267.55, and the low was ₹3187. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹286,735.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 122,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.