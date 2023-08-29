Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 3066.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3048.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3067.05 and the close price was ₹3066.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3075.1 and a low of ₹3041.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹271,276.45 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 8943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:02:28 AM IST
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3048.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3066.25
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3048.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹18.2.
29 Aug 2023, 08:00:22 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3066.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,943 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,066.25.
