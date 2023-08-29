comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 3066.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3048.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3067.05 and the close price was 3066.25. The stock reached a high of 3075.1 and a low of 3041.9. The company's market capitalization is 271,276.45 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was 3211.1 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 8943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:02:28 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3048.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3066.25

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3048.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 18.2.

29 Aug 2023, 08:00:22 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3066.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,943 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,066.25.

