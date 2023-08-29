Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Stock Market

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3067.05 and the close price was ₹3066.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3075.1 and a low of ₹3041.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹271,276.45 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 8943 shares.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3048.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹18.2.
