Titan Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 3652.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3609.15 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : Titan's stock opened at 3674.95 and closed at 3652.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 3674.95, while the lowest was 3582.05. The market capitalization stood at 320415.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3885 and 2320 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3652.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan's BSE volume was 8465 shares with a closing price of 3652.55.

