Titan Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : Titan's stock opened at ₹3674.95 and closed at ₹3652.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3674.95, while the lowest was ₹3582.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹320415.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3885 and ₹2320 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.