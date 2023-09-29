Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 3213.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3174.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3249.2 and closed at 3213.9. The highest point it reached during the day was 3249.2, while the lowest point was 3141.3. The market capitalization of Titan is currently at 282,539.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan's shares on that day was 17,016.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3174.6, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹3213.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3174.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.3, indicating a decline of 39.3.

29 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3213.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 17,016. The closing price of the shares was 3,213.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.