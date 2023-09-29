Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3249.2 and closed at ₹3213.9. The highest point it reached during the day was ₹3249.2, while the lowest point was ₹3141.3. The market capitalization of Titan is currently at ₹282,539.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan's shares on that day was 17,016.
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3174.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -39.3, indicating a decline of ₹39.3.
