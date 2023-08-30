Titan Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 3049.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3079 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day's open price for Titan was ₹3050, and the close price was ₹3049.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹3089, while the low was ₹3045. The company's market capitalization is ₹274,031.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:06:53 AM IST
