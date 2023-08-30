Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 3049.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3079 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The last day's open price for Titan was 3050, and the close price was 3049.3. The stock's high for the day was 3089, while the low was 3045. The company's market capitalization is 274,031.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3049.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 24,515 shares with a closing price of 3,049.3.

