Titan Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

The last day's open price for Titan was ₹3050, and the close price was ₹3049.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹3089, while the low was ₹3045. The company's market capitalization is ₹274,031.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST
