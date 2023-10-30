Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 3120.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3075 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3094, while the close price was 3100.6. The stock reached a high of 3139.8 and a low of 3086.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is currently at 277982.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 3351.55 and a low of 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 44018 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Titan Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3075, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹3120.2

The current stock price of Titan is 3075. It has experienced a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -45.2, suggesting a decline of 45.2.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.99%
3 Months8.37%
6 Months18.13%
YTD20.14%
1 Year15.42%
30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3123.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3100.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3123.4. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.8, which means that the stock has increased by 22.8.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3100.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 44,018. The closing price for the shares was 3,100.6.

