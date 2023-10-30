Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3094, while the close price was ₹3100.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3139.8 and a low of ₹3086.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is currently at ₹277982.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹3351.55 and a low of ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 44018 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3075. It has experienced a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -45.2, suggesting a decline of ₹45.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.99%
|3 Months
|8.37%
|6 Months
|18.13%
|YTD
|20.14%
|1 Year
|15.42%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3123.4. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.8, which means that the stock has increased by ₹22.8.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 44,018. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,100.6.
