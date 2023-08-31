comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Titan Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 3079 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3083.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3079 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3110, while the lowest was 3066.1. The market capitalization of Titan is 274,395.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:19:47 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3079 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 13,034 shares, and the closing price was 3,079.

