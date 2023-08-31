Titan Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 3079 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3083.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3079 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3110, while the lowest was ₹3066.1. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹274,395.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,034 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:19:47 AM IST
