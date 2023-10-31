Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3111.65, and the close price was ₹3120.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3121.55, while the lowest price was ₹3075. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹277,817.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,277.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.58%
|3 Months
|7.65%
|6 Months
|17.96%
|YTD
|19.98%
|1 Year
|13.89%
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3115.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.06% in value, resulting in a net change of -1.85.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3121.55 with a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a very small change in the stock price. Additionally, the net change is 1.35, which suggests a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with minimal fluctuations.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 10,277 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,120.2.
