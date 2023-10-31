Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3115.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3111.65, and the close price was 3120.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3121.55, while the lowest price was 3075. The market capitalization of Titan is 277,817.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.58%
3 Months7.65%
6 Months17.96%
YTD19.98%
1 Year13.89%
31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3115.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3116.9

The current stock price of Titan is 3115.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.06% in value, resulting in a net change of -1.85.

31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3121.55, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3120.2

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3121.55 with a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a very small change in the stock price. Additionally, the net change is 1.35, which suggests a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with minimal fluctuations.

31 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3120.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 10,277 shares. The closing price for the shares was 3,120.2.

