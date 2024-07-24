Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 3468.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3508.45 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3474.95 and closed at 3468.15. The high for the day was 3552.95, while the low was 3460. The market capitalization was recorded at 312127.45 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2882.6. The BSE volume for the day was 161796 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 3543.68 and 3458.28 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 3458.28 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance at 3543.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13512.48Support 13487.53
Resistance 23526.72Support 23476.82
Resistance 33537.43Support 33462.58
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan closed at ₹3468.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3552.95 & 3460 yesterday to end at 3508.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

