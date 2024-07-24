Titan Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3474.95 and closed at ₹3468.15. The high for the day was ₹3552.95, while the low was ₹3460. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹312127.45 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2882.6. The BSE volume for the day was 161796 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 3543.68 and 3458.28 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support at 3458.28 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance at 3543.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3512.48
|Support 1
|3487.53
|Resistance 2
|3526.72
|Support 2
|3476.82
|Resistance 3
|3537.43
|Support 3
|3462.58
Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3552.95 & ₹3460 yesterday to end at ₹3508.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend