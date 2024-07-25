Titan Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3474.95 and closed at ₹3468.15. The high for the day was ₹3552.95 and the low was ₹3460. The market capitalization stood at ₹309,092.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3885 and ₹2882.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 232,897 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Titan on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3532.48
|Support 1
|3442.13
|Resistance 2
|3587.67
|Support 2
|3406.97
|Resistance 3
|3622.83
|Support 3
|3351.78
Titan Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3625.0, 4.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2840.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|5
|Sell
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Titan Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 114.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3552.95 & ₹3460 yesterday to end at ₹3472.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.