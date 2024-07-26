Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock opened at ₹3420 and closed at ₹3472.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3455.35 and the low was ₹3385. The market capitalization stood at ₹303067.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3885 and ₹2882.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40797 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%
Titan Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Titan indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Titan Share Price Live Updates: Titan trading at ₹3411.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3405.25
Titan Share Price Live Updates: Titan share price is at ₹3411.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3374.83 and ₹3444.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3374.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3444.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Titan Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan's share price has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹3423.95. Over the past year, Titan's shares have seen a significant gain of 13.21%, reaching ₹3423.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|-11.42%
|6 Months
|-9.67%
|YTD
|-7.34%
|1 Year
|13.21%
Titan Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Titan Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Titan on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3444.78
|Support 1
|3374.83
|Resistance 2
|3484.57
|Support 2
|3344.67
|Resistance 3
|3514.73
|Support 3
|3304.88
Titan Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Titan Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3625.0, 6.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2840.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|5
|Sell
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan volume yesterday was 1517 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1909 k
Titan Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1476 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan closed at ₹3472.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3455.35 & ₹3385 yesterday to end at ₹3405.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.