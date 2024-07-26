LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:41 AM IST Trade

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 3405.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3411.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.