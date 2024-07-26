Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 3405.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3411.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock opened at 3420 and closed at 3472.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3455.35 and the low was 3385. The market capitalization stood at 303067.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3885 and 2882.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 40797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:41 AM IST Titan Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

Titan Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Titan indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

26 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST Titan Share Price Live Updates: Titan trading at ₹3411.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3405.25

Titan Share Price Live Updates: Titan share price is at 3411.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3374.83 and 3444.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3374.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3444.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan's share price has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at 3423.95. Over the past year, Titan's shares have seen a significant gain of 13.21%, reaching 3423.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.41%
3 Months-11.42%
6 Months-9.67%
YTD-7.34%
1 Year13.21%
26 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Titan Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Titan on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13444.78Support 13374.83
Resistance 23484.57Support 23344.67
Resistance 33514.73Support 33304.88
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titan Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3625.0, 6.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2840.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7789
    Buy77911
    Hold9975
    Sell4322
    Strong Sell0111
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan volume yesterday was 1517 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1909 k

Titan Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1476 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan closed at ₹3472.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3455.35 & 3385 yesterday to end at 3405.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.