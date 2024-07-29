Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : Titan stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 3405.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3481 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3423.95, closed at 3405.25, with a high of 3503.55 and a low of 3391.85. The market capitalization was at 309809.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 3885 and a 52-week low of 2882.6. The BSE volume was 215251 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Titan Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3625.0, 4.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2840.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy771011
    Hold9975
    Sell4322
    Strong Sell0111
29 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1938 k

Titan Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1830 k & BSE volume was 215 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Titan Share Price Today Live: Titan closed at ₹3405.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3503.55 & 3391.85 yesterday to end at 3481. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

