Titan Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Titan Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3423.95, closed at ₹3405.25, with a high of ₹3503.55 and a low of ₹3391.85. The market capitalization was at ₹309809.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3885 and a 52-week low of ₹2882.6. The BSE volume was 215251 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3625.0, 4.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2840.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|7
|7
|10
|11
|Hold
|9
|9
|7
|5
|Sell
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Titan Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1830 k & BSE volume was 215 k.
Titan Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3503.55 & ₹3391.85 yesterday to end at ₹3481. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.