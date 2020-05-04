Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1500 points, Nifty below 9400; Sun Pharma only gainer

Financials, banks under pressure

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial services dropped over 6% in the early trade on Thursday.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the viability rating (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank by one notch each, citing the impact of covid-19 on operating environment.

While the viability rating of SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank was lowered to BB, for BoB it was lowered to BB-. The rating agency said that SBI’s VR downgrade reflects the heightened risks that weakening asset quality will pose to its less-than-satisfactory loss-absorption buffers.