Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1500 points, Nifty below 9400; Sun Pharma only gainer

04 May 2020, 09:53:53 AM IST
Metal Stocks bleed
BSE Metal down nearly 9%
04 May 2020, 09:40:47 AM IST
Auto Stocks in the red
Several leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and others have reported zero domestic sales for April due to the lockdown. Industry bodies have appealed to the home ministry to allow the companies to resume operations in complete unison.
04 May 2020, 09:36:40 AM IST
Financials, banks under pressure
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial services dropped over 6% in the early trade on Thursday.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the viability rating (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank by one notch each, citing the impact of covid-19 on operating environment.
While the viability rating of SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank was lowered to BB, for BoB it was lowered to BB-. The rating agency said that SBI’s VR downgrade reflects the heightened risks that weakening asset quality will pose to its less-than-satisfactory loss-absorption buffers.
04 May 2020, 09:34:25 AM IST
Most sectoral indices in the red. Nifty Pharma flat
04 May 2020, 09:23:38 AM IST
Market opening
Benchmark Sensex opened 969 points lower at 32,748, while Nifty slipped 326 points to open at 9,533 on Monday, tracking weakness in global peers.
Tata Steel, down nearly 9%, was the top laggard on the 30-share Sensex, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.
Shares of Reliance Industries dropped over 2%. Private-equity firm Silver Lake will invest ₹5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms, RIL said in a press release earlier today. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook's investment.
Indian benchmark indices opened in the red in the pre-opening trade on Monday. At 9:02 am, Sensex was down 256 points at 33,461 points. Nifty dropped nearly 385 points or nearly 4% at 9,474.
04 May 2020, 08:41:15 AM IST
Silver Lake to invest ₹5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms
Silver Lake will invest ₹5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms, RIL said in a BSE filing on Monday. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020.
04 May 2020, 08:30:23 AM IST
Despite gloom, April turns out best month for markets in 11 years
Stock markets in India posted their biggest monthly gains in nearly 11 years in April, defying weak macroeconomic conditions and a severe hit to business activity due to the nationwide lockdown.
The markets jumped more than 14% in April, the best monthly performance since September 2009.
The sharp recovery came despite threats of a looming global recession and forecasts of lower economic growth. (Full report)
04 May 2020, 08:28:33 AM IST
Indian markets at close on Thursday
Nifty closed 3.21% higher at 9,859.9 on Thursday, while Sensex ended up 3.05% at 33,717.62. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 75.1 to the dollar.
India's currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Friday, May 1, for a public holiday.
04 May 2020, 08:25:11 AM IST
Rupee at close on Thursday
The rupee strengthened by 57 paise to finish at a one-month high of 75.09 per US dollar on Thursday, buoyed by foreign fund inflows and a robust trend in the equity market.
04 May 2020, 08:20:07 AM IST
Asian shares mixed
Australia's XAO was flat at 5,333.90 points, at 8:14 am IST. On the other hand, Hang Seng dropped over 3% and Taiwan TSEC 50 Index slipped by 2.5%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was down 4.5%, indicating a weak open for Indian stocks.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed for three days and will reopen on 7th May.
04 May 2020, 08:20:07 AM IST
Wall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat
Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the covid-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 617.09 points, or 2.53%, to 23,728.63, the S&P 500 lost 81.13 points, or 2.79%, to 2,831.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95. (Reuters)