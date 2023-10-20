Hello User
Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed today at 1889.15, down -1.53% from yesterday's 1918.45

25 min read . 20 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1918.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1889.15 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Torrent Pharmaceuticals opened with a price of 1909.35 and closed at 1918.45. The stock reached a high of 1937 and a low of 1891.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 65,517.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2099.95 and the 52-week low is 1446.15. A total of 1285 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed today at ₹1889.15, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock closed at 1889.15, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -29.3. This is a decrease compared to yesterday's closing price of 1918.45.

20 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3563.35-74.35-2.043949.02730.094595.75
Dr Reddys Laboratories5584.55-39.95-0.715986.24176.8592791.06
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1889.15-29.3-1.532099.951446.1563937.42
Zydus Lifesciences579.0-10.25-1.74668.5390.158606.62
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
20 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock's low price for the day was 1883.85, while the high price reached 1937.

20 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1910.65 as against previous close of 1922.3

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1893.15. The bid price for the stock is INR 1894.0, while the offer price is INR 1895.25. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for the stock is 1647500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 1445.55 and a 52-week high price of 2094.55.

20 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1891.55, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1891.55, with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -26.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 26.9 points.

20 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (-32.73%) & 29.5 (-6.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.0 (+97.18%) & 1.05 (+2000.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

20 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1900.3, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1900.3. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 18.15 compared to its previous value.

20 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1910.65 as against previous close of 1922.3

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, with a spot price of 1903.3, has a bid price of 1905.15 and an offer price of 1907.1. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 1705500.

20 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock is 1891.55, while the high price is 1937.

20 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1909.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 1909.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decrease of 8.8 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Simple Moving Average

20 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.1 (-26.06%) & 30.65 (-2.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (+102.82%) & 0.3 (+500.0%) respectively.

20 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1914.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1914.5 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.21% and the actual decrease in value is 3.95.

20 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock today was 1891.55, while the high price was 1937.

20 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1910.65 as against previous close of 1922.3

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1918.95. The bid price is 1919.0, while the offer price is 1920.2. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for this stock is 1700500.

20 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1917.35, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1917.35, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.1.

20 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Analysts Views

20 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1891.55 Today's high price: 1937.

20 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 32.8 (+3.96%) & 6.9 (-16.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.6 (+29.58%) & 0.3 (+500.0%) respectively.

20 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1917.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of 1917.9. The percent change in the stock price is -0.03, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.55.

20 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1910.65 as against previous close of 1922.3

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1916.9. The bid and offer prices are 1916.4 and 1919.75 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 1716500.

20 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock today was 1891.55, while the high price was 1937.

20 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1924.05, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1918.45

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1924.05. There has been a 0.29% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.0 (+33.12%) & 11.55 (+40.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 20 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (+14.08%) & 0.3 (+500.0%) respectively.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1918.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 1285 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1918.45.

