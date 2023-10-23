comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Performance

22 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1888.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.25 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Torrent) opened at 1909.35 on the last trading day. The stock price closed at 1918.45 with a high of 1937 and a low of 1883.85. The market capitalization of Torrent is 63,937.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2099.95, while the 52-week low is 1446.15. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12:06 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1872.9 as against previous close of 1891.9

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1886.35. The bid price is 1883.7 and the offer price is 1886.4. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for this stock is 1,762,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:52 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1880.25, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

As of the current data, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock is priced at 1880.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46% or a net change of -8.7.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39:33 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1912.41
10 Days1897.81
20 Days1881.85
50 Days1905.65
100 Days1901.72
300 Days1732.42
23 Oct 2023, 01:30:24 PM IST

Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-31.13%) & 28.05 (-20.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 1820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.65 (+291.18%) & 2.0 (+3900.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:50 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1895.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1895.45 with a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.5 points. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals has experienced a small positive movement.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:38 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock today was 1884.05, while the high price was 1925.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:54 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:47:49 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:41:09 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1892.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 1892.85, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and the net change is an increase of 3.9 units.

23 Oct 2023, 12:32:45 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3535.3-21.4-0.63949.02730.093851.11
Dr Reddys Laboratories5588.116.60.35986.24176.8592850.04
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1892.853.90.212099.951446.1564062.65
Zydus Lifesciences574.5-4.05-0.7668.5390.158151.13
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
23 Oct 2023, 12:21:09 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101010
Buy99911
Hold6666
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:14:56 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock has traded at a low price of 1884.05 and a high price of 1925.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:11:21 PM IST

Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-31.13%) & 26.5 (-24.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (-288.24%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59:53 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1894.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

Currently, the stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 1894.75. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.8 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:03 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3547.8-8.9-0.253949.02730.094182.94
Dr Reddys Laboratories5600.328.80.525986.24176.8593052.75
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1895.556.60.352099.951446.1564154.03
Zydus Lifesciences575.0-3.55-0.61668.5390.158201.74
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
23 Oct 2023, 11:32:24 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1872.9 as against previous close of 1891.9

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1899.55. The bid price is 1899.0, while the offer price is 1902.3. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 1586000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23:22 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1902.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of 1902.05. It has seen a 0.69% increase in its stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.1 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16:49 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock today is 1884.05 and the high price is 1925.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:54:16 AM IST

Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (-44.34%) & 27.85 (-20.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 1820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-429.41%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:22 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1898.65, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

The current data of Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1898.65 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 9.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.7 rupees. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Torrent Pharmaceuticals has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41:57 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3568.3511.650.333949.02730.094728.48
Dr Reddys Laboratories5632.861.31.15986.24176.8593592.76
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1898.659.70.512099.951446.1564258.94
Zydus Lifesciences577.35-1.2-0.21668.5390.158439.61
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
23 Oct 2023, 10:14:46 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock is 1884.05 and the high price is 1925.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10:40 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1872.9 as against previous close of 1891.9

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1902.65. The bid price stands at 1901.9 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1904.4 with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 1564000.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:35 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:48:25 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1905.3, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1905.3 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 16.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 16.35 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:18 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months-0.51%
6 Months17.25%
YTD21.99%
1 Year18.67%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19:12 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1896.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1888.95

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1896.8, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change is positive at 7.85. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:26:30 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1918.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 3625 shares with a closing price of 1918.45.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
