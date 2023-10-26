Hello User
Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading Today

9 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 1919.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1877.95 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Torrent Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1911.45 and a close price of 1874.2. The stock reached a high of 1952.95 and a low of 1822.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64,957.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2099.95 and the 52-week low is 1446.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1911.9 as against previous close of 1922.75

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1878. The bid price is 1874.95 and the offer price is 1878.3. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for the stock is 361,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1877.95, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹1919.3

The current stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 1877.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -41.35, suggesting a decline in price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Torrent Pharmaceuticals reached a low of 1876.2 and a high of 1925 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-96.88%) & 7.05 (-77.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.31%) & 0.1 (-75.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Divis Laboratories3416.25-51.3-1.483949.02730.090690.7
Dr Reddys Laboratories5439.65-72.6-1.325986.24176.8590383.45
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1886.0-33.3-1.742099.951446.1563830.81
Zydus Lifesciences570.65-3.8-0.66668.5390.157761.43
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1888.35, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1919.3

The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1888.35. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 30.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock reached a low price of 1885 and a high price of 1925.

26 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1911.9 as against previous close of 1922.75

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1897.15. The bid price is 1893.4, while the offer price is 1896.4. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 354,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1892.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1919.3

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of 1892.95, which represents a decrease of 1.37%. The net change in the stock price is -26.35.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months18.5%
YTD23.97%
1 Year21.82%
26 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1908.45, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1919.3

As of the current data, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price is 1908.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57% or a net change of -10.85.

26 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1874.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Torrent Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 23,405. The closing price for the day was 1,874.2.

