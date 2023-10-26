Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1911.9 as against previous close of 1922.75 Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of 1878. The bid price is 1874.95 and the offer price is 1878.3. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for the stock is 361,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1877.95, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹1919.3 The current stock price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹1877.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -41.35, suggesting a decline in price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Torrent Pharmaceuticals reached a low of ₹1876.2 and a high of ₹1925 on the current day.

Top active options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals Top active call options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-96.88%) & ₹7.05 (-77.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.31%) & ₹0.1 (-75.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Divis Laboratories 3416.25 -51.3 -1.48 3949.0 2730.0 90690.7 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5439.65 -72.6 -1.32 5986.2 4176.85 90383.45 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1886.0 -33.3 -1.74 2099.95 1446.15 63830.81 Zydus Lifesciences 570.65 -3.8 -0.66 668.5 390.1 57761.43 Lupin 889.05 8.25 0.94 889.9 602.8 40450.12

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1888.35, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1919.3 The current data for Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is ₹1888.35. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹30.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range Today, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock reached a low price of ₹1885 and a high price of ₹1925.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals October futures opened at 1911.9 as against previous close of 1922.75 Torrent Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1897.15. The bid price is ₹1893.4, while the offer price is ₹1896.4. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for Torrent Pharmaceuticals is 354,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price update :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1892.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1919.3 Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of ₹1892.95, which represents a decrease of 1.37%. The net change in the stock price is -26.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.04% 3 Months 1.58% 6 Months 18.5% YTD 23.97% 1 Year 21.82%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Torrent Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1908.45, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1919.3 As of the current data, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock price is ₹1908.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57% or a net change of -10.85.