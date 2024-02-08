Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1162.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.05 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's open price was 1170.15 and its close price was 1162.3. The stock had a high of 1208.2 and a low of 1116.7. The market capitalization of the company is 56138.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1170 and the 52-week low is 426.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42713 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1168.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1162.3

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1168.05. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.75 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive growth trend.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1162.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 42,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,162.3.

