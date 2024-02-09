Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 5.03 %. The stock closed at 1145 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1202.6 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at 1167.9 and closed at 1145. The stock had a high of 1214.8 and a low of 1143.35. The market capitalization of the company is 57799.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1208.2, while the 52-week low is 426.26. The BSE volume for the stock was 31241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

